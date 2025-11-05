Acadia Crime Stoppers: Vehicle burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating vehicle burglaries that occurred on Oakleaf Lane, near the St. Landry Parish line. The burglaries took place on October 22, 2025, at approx. 4:00 a.m.

Two suspects were captured on video surveillance pulling on door handles and entering vehicles. The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans and army backpack. The second suspect is only described as wearing all black with white sneakers. Stolen items included two firearms valued at approx. $1,000.

If you have any information regarding these burglaries, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson