Acadia Crime Stoppers: Storage unit burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary of a commercial storage unit on Williams Road in the Atwood Acres Subdivision, north of Crowley.

The incident occurred on March 25, 2025, between 1:30 pm and 6 pm.

Unknown suspect(s) entered the storage unit and stole numerous items, including a Honda generator, Dewalt power tools and a Troy Bilt weed eater. These items were valued at $2,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report a tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.