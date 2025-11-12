Acadia Crime Stoppers: Shots fired

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating an Illegal Discharge of Firearm and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property that occurred in the 1200 block of Lurose Drive.

This incident occurred on October 25, 2025, at approximately 11:24 p.m.

Three men were captured on video surveillance walking in the area as shots were fired. The suspects then fled on foot. No injuries were reported; however, one vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Here are some photos:

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson