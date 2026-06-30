Acadia Crime Stoppers: Shooting suspects sought

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a Shooting that occurred near the intersection of 10th St. and Jacobs Ave. This incident occurred on June 21, 2026, at approx. 6:30 p.m.

Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the Kathy Apartments Complex, walking on foot. The suspects opened fire, striking two victims walking in the same direction.

One suspect has been identified. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black and white jacket with blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

