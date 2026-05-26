Acadia Crime Stoppers: Shooting death of Tylon Washington

On July 3rd, 2023, Tylon Washington who was 18 years of age, was senselessly murdered in an ambush style attack at the Kathy Apartment Complex just outside of Crowley.

Multiple suspects fired shots at Washington as he approached one of the buildings within the complex.

We believe that there are people who have information about this case but are afraid to come forward. Crime Stoppers does not want to know your identity; we simply want your information to bring closure to the crime for Tylon and his family.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Tylon Washington, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-8477 or download our P3 App to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I'm Sheriff KP Gibson.

