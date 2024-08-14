Acadia Crime Stoppers seeks tips on burglary at local business

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a commercial burglary that occurred at a local business on Industrial Drive, west of Rayne.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident took place sometime between the evening of August 9, 2024, and the early morning hours of August 10, 2024. The unknown suspect entered the business and removed a forklift. The forklift was then used to damage a fence before stealing a vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed truck, red in color, officials report.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.