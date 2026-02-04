Acadia Crime Stoppers: Searching for unregistered sex offenders

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for your help with locating the following fugitives wanted for sex offender registration violations.

Gerald Wayne Arceneaux, 55, is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5’ 9” in height and weighs 180 lbs. His last known address is 512 E. Clay St. in Crowley.

Tyler Randall Arceneaux, 37, of Rayne, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’9” in height and weighs 185 lbs. His last address is unknown.

Alan Michael Lavergne, 29, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’11” in height and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address is 223 Moulin Rd. in Basile.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

