Acadia Crime Stoppers search for stolen ATV and trailer

CROWLEY, La. — Acadia Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating two stolen vehicles.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating the theft of an ATV and trailer. The vehicles were stolen from the 300 block of North Avenue A.

This incident occurred between December 27 and December 29, 2023, Sheriff Gibson reports. An unknown suspect or suspects stole a trailer with an ATV while it was parked at a residence.

The ATV is described as a 2021 CF Moto C-Force, orange and black in color. The trailer was only described as a flatbed utility trailer. The value of this theft is approximately $10,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tip line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.