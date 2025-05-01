Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for two people in theft

Crowley Police are seeking to identify two individuals wanted for theft from a local business. This incident occurred on February 19, 2025, at approximately 6:34 pm.

The suspects entered the business and proceed to an area of the store where they placed merchandise into a basket. The suspects then exit the business without paying for the merchandise. This theft is valued at $1500.00.

The first suspect is described as a tall black male with a thin build and black hair. He was wearing all black clothing.

The second suspect is described as a black female with black hair and a medium build. This suspect was also wearing all black clothing.

(Photos may be seen on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page.)

If you can identify these individuals, you are urge to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to their arrest.