Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Quincy Dominique Jones.

Quincy Jones is a black male, 35 years of age. He is 5’, 8” in height and weighs approx. 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 100 Kathy Meadows Ln., in Crowley. Jones is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Quincy Jones you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

