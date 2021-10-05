Watch
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Identity of theft suspects caught on camera sought by police

Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 05, 2021
The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public with solving a theft.

The theft happened in the 2200 block of Lawtell Hwy, north of Church Point at 3:00 a.m. on September 28, 2021, according to police.

Two unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance entering the property and removing a catalytic converter from a Ford F-550. Both suspects were described as having a small, thin build wearing face coverings. They were picked up by someone driving a two-tone truck with a light bar on the front grill.

If you're able to identify these individuals, call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

