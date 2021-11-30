Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed to solve shooting near Church Point

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Edmonia Dr. near Church Point. The incident occurred on November 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

The suspect's vehicle was captured on video surveillance as shots were being fired at an individual as he exited his vehicle, according to police. The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer model black 4-door sedan. The suspects are believed to have fled towards St. Landry Parish.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

