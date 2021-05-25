Watch
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed theft from Stine

The suspect pepper sprayed the employee
Identity of suspect sought by police.
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 18:49:38-04

Acadia Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a crime.

Detectives with Crowley Police Department are investigating a felony theft that occurred at Stine, located at 235 Odd Fellows Rd. It occurred on April 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing a Stihl pressure washer valued at $1000. Upon leaving the store he was confronted by management. During the confrontation, the suspect sprayed pepper spray in the employee's face. Police say the suspect is described as a black male with a medium build wearing dark coveralls, a white head covering, and a mask. He was seen driving a dark color four-door pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

