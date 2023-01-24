Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving West Northern Avenue shooting

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on West Northern Avenue. This incident occurred at 8:00 pm on January 15, 2023.

Two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of W. Northern and Capitol Avenue when unknown suspect(s) began firing at the vehicle ahead of them. The victim’s vehicle was struck once but no one was injured. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver sedan and was last seen heading south on Capitol Ave.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

