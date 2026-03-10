Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving unattended death of New Iberia woman

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help regarding an unattended death.

On February 26, 2026, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation regarding a body found on Bayou Queue de Tortue. The deceased had been in the water for an extended period of time and was unable to be identified. DNA testing identified the deceased as Annie Peter-Lewis, 43, of New Iberia.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who may have spoken with her during February 2026, or who may know people she was associating with during this period, to call in this information.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. Your information will remain anonymous and could lead to a cash reward based on the outcome of this investigation.