Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving thefts from crawfish farmers

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help solving a rash of stolen parts from farm equipment and personal vehicles.

During the past several months, deputies have responded to numerous thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles and batteries from boats utilized by farmers for crawfishing. These incidents are occurring in various areas however the hot spots have been in the southern and western portions of the parish.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

