Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft of construction equipment

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the felony theft of construction equipment that occurred in the 6000 block of Egan Hwy., west of Crowley. This incident occurred sometime between January 16 and 19, 2026.

Unknown suspect(s) broke a hitch lock before stealing a flat-bed utility trailer, black in color, containing a yellow 2024 Caterpillar 265 Skid Steer with a black bucket attachment. This loss is valued at $110,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case