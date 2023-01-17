Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting in Crowley

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a shooting. This incident occurred on January 10th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Law Enforcement officers responded to the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street. Upon arrival, a vehicle was located and observed to have been shot multiple times.

Two individuals were determined to have been shot during this incident. One victim is listed in moderate condition. The other victim has since died as a result of this shooting.

Detectives believe that the suspects are two black males.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

