Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving multiple vehicle thefts

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving multiple vehicle thefts that occurred in the 500 block of St. Margaret Rd. near Church Point. This incident occurred on July 25, 2021, between 2:30 and 5:30 a.m.

Two suspects stole multiple vehicles from the location. The first subject was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a hat, and face covering. The second suspect was wearing a black shirt, pants, hat, and a face covering. They were last seen heading north on St. Margaret.

All vehicles were recovered except two ATVs. One is described as a 2014 Honda 4-wheeler, green in color. The other is a 2016 Honda Pioneer side-by-side, white in color. These two items are valued at $14,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

