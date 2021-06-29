Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving multiple catalytic converter thefts

Since January of 2021, thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed throughout our country. Here in Acadia Parish, we have had 20 reported thefts throughout the parish. Both personal and commercial vehicles are being targeted and the cost to repair one can be expensive.

Law Enforcement needs your help to identify persons committing these criminal acts as well as any person or business who are buying them. Vehicle owners are being encouraged to engrave their vehicle identification number onto the Catalytic Converter or to put markings on them for identification purposes.

If you know of any person involved in these thefts, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel