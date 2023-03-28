Watch Now
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Lesim Driver burglary

Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 28, 2023
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Burglary that occurred in the 100 block of Lesim Drive in western Acadia Parish. This incident occurred between 7:30pm on March 19th and 8:30am March 20, 2023.

An unknown suspect gained entry into an enclosed utility trailer by cutting the lock. Once inside they stole several contractor tools including a 20” Stihl chainsaw, a Makita skill saw and a Dremel tool with a whip attachment. The tools were marked with the business logo. The value of this theft is over $1,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

