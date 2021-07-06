Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving January homicide

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is seeking information regarding a homicide that occurred on January 26, 2021, at 1:15 a.m.

The Crowley Police Department responded to a shooting in the Northgate Apartment Complex and discovered that an individual had been fatally shot, according to Acadia Parish KP Gibson.

The incident was captured on video surveillance showing the victim and suspect speaking immediately before the shooting. The suspect is believed to be in his twenties with short hair twists. He was seen fleeing the area on foot.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337)789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

