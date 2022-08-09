Watch Now
CommunityCrime Stoppers

Actions

Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Hwy. 90 burglary near Mermentau

acadiacs.JPG
Acadia Crime Stoppers
acadiacs.JPG
Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 18:36:33-04

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help in solving a residential burglary that occurred in the 7000 block of Hwy. 90 near Mermentau.

This incident occurred on July 15, 2022, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Forced entry was made through the front door, police say. Unknown suspect(s) stole a Browning Bolt Action .270 rifle with a Vortex Scope, a gold wedding ring with diamonds and emeralds and assorted change.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.