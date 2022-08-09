Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Hwy. 90 burglary near Mermentau

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help in solving a residential burglary that occurred in the 7000 block of Hwy. 90 near Mermentau.

This incident occurred on July 15, 2022, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Forced entry was made through the front door, police say. Unknown suspect(s) stole a Browning Bolt Action .270 rifle with a Vortex Scope, a gold wedding ring with diamonds and emeralds and assorted change.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

