Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving felony theft

Acadia Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a felony theft that occurred at a construction site near St. Raphael Dr., east of Church Point.

It is believed this incident occurred sometime between May 12 and May 18, 2022.

Unknown suspect(s) gained access to the property, stole a truck, trailer and skid steer and vandalized several pieces of construction equipment.

The items stolen include:

2005 white GMC Sierra flatbed diesel truck;

Flatbed utility trailer;

2015 orange Kubota skid steer with a black grapple attachment

The total value of theft and damages is more than $72,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

