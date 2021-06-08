Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving fatal car shooting

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on I-10 near mile marker 85. This incident occurred on June 6, 2021, at 5:30 a.m.

The victim's vehicle was traveling from Crowley heading eastbound on Interstate 10 towards Lafayette. Unknown suspect(s) in a dark color vehicle pulled alongside the victims' vehicle and fired multiple rounds striking all three occupants. One victim was fatally struck and died from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

