Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Drum Rd. burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary which occurred in the 600 block of Drum Rd., near Midland. This incident occurred at 4:30 pm on January 27, 2023.

Two unknown suspects made entry into the home by force, according to investigators. Once inside they rummaged through the residence and shop. Several items were stolen including a 2012 Polaris Ranger, camo color, a Ruger 10/22 rifle, a M1 Carbine rifle. Stolen items are valued at $12,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

