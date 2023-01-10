Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving diesel thefts

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving several thefts.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating recent diesel thefts that occurred in the 6400 block of Leger Road, east of Crowley. These thefts occurred in December of

2022 and January of 2023.

Unknown suspects gained access to a farmer’s diesel tank and stole several hundred gallons of fuel. A suspect vehicle described as a white truck, being either a quad cab or extended cab truck was seen leaving the location during one of these thefts. The value of this crime is $2,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

