Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving copper theft

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft in the Northeastern portion of Acadia Parish near Church Point.

During the latter part of December 2021 to mid-January 2022, several farmers reported that multiple water well pump sites were damaged, as thieves cut conduit pipe to steal the copper wiring. These thefts will cost farmers $3,000 to repair each site. It has also delayed flooding their fields for the upcoming crawfish season.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

