Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving bank robbery

Acadia Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving an armed robbery at a Rayne bank.

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the People’s Credit Union, located at 904 E. Texas Ave. This incident occurred on July 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance brandishing a handgun and demanding money from a teller, according to detectives. He’s described as having a medium build. He was wearing a yellow shirt, dark pants, head covering, sunglasses and a face mask. The suspect was driving a newer model dark color Kia Sportage. He left the scene heading east on Hwy. 90.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

