Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ty Dudley Savoy

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are asking for help from the public in locating 20-year-old Ty Dudley Savoy.

Savoy is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ty Savoy is described as 5’8” in height, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 900 block of Comeaux Rd., Rayne.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ty Savoy, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.

