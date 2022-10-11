Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating suspects

Acadia Crime Stoppers are investigating a scam that occurred in the Mermentau area of Acadia Parish.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, three suspects approached the victim's residence to offer to repair the victim's cracked driveway. A price was agreed upon.

Once done, the suspect provided a price for five times the agreed upon price. Gibson says the elderly victim was intimidated by the suspects and agreed to pay the increased price out of fear.

Leroy Williams has been identified as one of the suspects. Williams is a black male, 60 years of age, 5’11” in height and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on the 400th block of Castille Street in Breaux Bridge.

Crime Stoppers states that an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information regarding this scam, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Dialing 789-TIPS using any mobile device

Download the P3 app

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest.