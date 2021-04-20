Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen travel trailer

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the theft of a 24 ft. bumper pull travel trailer from the 6000 block of Egan Hwy, west of Crowley. This incident occurred during the night of April 4, 2021.

Unknown suspects entered the property and gained access to the travel trailer. The trailer is described as a 2016 Heartland North Trail Ultra Lite. It is tan in color with black and maroon decals. The photos are of the actual vehicle. The value of this theft is $18,000.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

