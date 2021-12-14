Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen F-250

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a vehicle theft that occurred in the 800 block of W. Plaquemine St. near Church Point. The theft occurred the night of December 10, 2021.

An unknown suspect gained entry into the vehicle through a previously broken rear passenger side window. The stolen vehicle is described as a white 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty Crew Cab, bearing LA plate Z267468. When stolen, the tailgate was black from exhaust smoke. The truck was involved in a hit and run in Lafayette the night it was stolen.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel