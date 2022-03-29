Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Marley Guidry

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred in February, 2022.

Marley Guidry,18, is wanted for four counts of attempted second attempted degree murder and various narcotics charges. He is six feet in height, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 1300 block of Bayou Plaquemine Dr. in Crowley.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Guidry, call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Guidry.

