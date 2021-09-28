Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Julie Hayes

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for help from the public locating Julie Marie Hayes.

Julie Hayes is wanted for possession of heroin and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after gifting a 13-year-old a present containing heroin and drug paraphernalia during a birthday celebration. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Julie Hayes, 40, is 5' 2" in height, weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is 112 Rue Du Jardin in Lafayette.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Julie Hayes, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel