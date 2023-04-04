Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating jewelry burglar

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating the theft of jewelry which occurred in the 100 block of Forest Drive.

This theft occurred sometime in December, 2022. Unknown suspect(s) stole jewelry from a residence. One piece is described as a platinum sapphire ring with two one carat diamonds on each side.

The value of this theft is $15,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 App to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

