Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Destron Goodwin

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Destron Goodwin, 18, is wanted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office for four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is also wanted by the Church Point Police Department for two counts of attempted-second degree murder.

Goodwin is 5' 9" in height, weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 200 block of S. Broadway St., Church Point.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Destron Goodwin, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to Goodwin's arrest.

