Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Brice Robison

The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating 36-year-old Brice Karl Robison.

Robison is wanted for simple burglary, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of schedule I narcotics and criminal trespassing. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Robison is described as is 6' 2" in height, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the1500 block of Oro Trail Rd. in Crowley.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brice Robison, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Robison's arrest.

