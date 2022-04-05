Watch
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving W. 10th Street homicide

Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 05, 2022
Help from the public is needed to solve the crime of the week in Acadia Parish.

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking information regarding a March 25, 2022, homicide which occurred in the 700 block of West 10th St. in Crowley.

At 11:00 pm, suspects armed with handguns and rifles, fired multiple rounds into a vehicle striking three of the four occupants. One of the victims died as a result of this shooting.

The suspects in this case were believed to be driving a mid-sized vehicle, dark in color, resembling a Nissan or Honda sedan.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report a tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

