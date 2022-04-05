Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving W. 10th Street homicide

Help from the public is needed to solve the crime of the week in Acadia Parish.

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking information regarding a March 25, 2022, homicide which occurred in the 700 block of West 10th St. in Crowley.

At 11:00 pm, suspects armed with handguns and rifles, fired multiple rounds into a vehicle striking three of the four occupants. One of the victims died as a result of this shooting.

The suspects in this case were believed to be driving a mid-sized vehicle, dark in color, resembling a Nissan or Honda sedan.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report a tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

