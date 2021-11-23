Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving theft of motorcycle

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help in solving a theft of a Harley Davidson from the 2700 block of Hains Rd., south of Rayne.

The theft occurred during the night of November 21, 2021.

The motorcycle was last seen parked in front of the residence. The key was reported to have been removed and the steering column was locked.

The stolen motorcycle is described as a 2003 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, red in color. The value is $10,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

