Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving Richard School Road burglary

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a residential burglary.

The burglary happened in the 100 block of Richard School Road on March 27, 2022, during the early morning hours.

Police say the suspect entered the residence which was under construction through a rear window. Once inside the suspect stole more than $2,000 worth flooring material.

The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance and is described as a dark colored quad cab truck, unknown make or model.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

