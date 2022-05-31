Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving cigarette burglary

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a burglary.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Commercial Burglary that occurred at Vautrots Mini Mart, located at 1038 Peach Bloom Hwy., south of Church Point. This incident occurred during the early morning hours of March 23, 2022.

According to detectives, two suspects made entry into the building by breaking a front glass door using a small pink dumbbell. Once inside, the suspects went immediately behind the counter and filled two trash cans with cartons of cigarettes.

The suspects were driving a newer model white Toyota Camry with black factory wheels with no license plate. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Church Point city limits. The total value of this theft is $15,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

