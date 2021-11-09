Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving church burglary

The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a burglary that occurred at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

ACADIA PARISH, La. – Investigators say unknown suspects pried open the door to gain access to the building sometime during the last two weeks of October 2021.

Some of the stolen items include four marble-top tables, various antique-style lamps, mattresses, and a black four-burner commercial gas range. The value of this theft is $6,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel