Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary near Church Point

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Commercial Burglary that occurred in the 1300 block of Peach Bloom Hwy., near Church Point. The incident occurred on December 23, 2022, at 2:30 a.m.

Two suspects in a white Ford F250 were captured on video surveillance backing the vehicle through the front glass doors of the business, according to investigators. The suspects exited the vehicle wearing gloves and masks and loaded an ATM machine onto the truck. They were last seen heading north on Deanne Hwy.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel