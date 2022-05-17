Watch
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary

Posted at 5:38 PM, May 17, 2022
The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a residential burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of Brigman Hwy. north of Church Point.

This incident occurred at 1:00 pm on April 12, 2022.

The suspect broke a window to gain entry into the home. He was interrupted during the burglary and captured on camera as he fled on foot. The suspect was last seen fleeing on a green motorcycle. Items stolen include electronics, frozen deer meat and a camo backpack.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or use the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

