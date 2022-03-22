Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating three sex offenders

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for the public's assistance with locating three fugitives:

Eric Joseph Cormier, Jr., 56, has brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'7" in height and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address is the 800 block of W. Bernard St. in Rayne. Cormier is wanted for failure to register as a tier 3 sex offender.

Jonathan Glenn Regan, 44, has blonde hair and brown eyes. He's 5'10" in height and weighs 205 pounds. His last known address is the 100 block of J. W. Lane in Rayne. Regan is wanted for failure to register as a tier 2 sex offender.

Daniel Hoffpauir, 65, has gray hair and brown eyes. He's 5'8" in height and weighs 135 pounds. His last known address is 1300 block of E. Cedar St., in Crowley. Hoffpauir is wanted for failure to register as a tier 1 sex offender.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these sex offenders, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPs or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

