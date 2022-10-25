Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Steven Robert Thompson

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating Steven Robert Thompson.

Thompson is wanted for second degree kidnapping, home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon and simple criminal damage to property, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

Steven Thompson, 43, is 5’7” in height, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. His last known address is the 500 block of Espasie Dr. near Youngsville.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Steven Thompson, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

