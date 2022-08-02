Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Shantel Renee Dugas

The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating Shantel Renee Dugas.

Dugas is wanted for aggravated battery. She is accused of intentionally striking her estranged boyfriend with her vehicle as he was walking on the shoulder of the roadway, according to police.

Shantel Dugas, 41, is 5’5” in height, weighs 198 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is the 500 block of North Marie Ave. in Rayne.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shantel Dugas, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel