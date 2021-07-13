Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating sex offenders

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for your help in locating the following fugitives wanted for sex offender registry violations.

Adolph Creighton, Jr., 50, has grey hair and brown eyes. He's 6'3" in height and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address is the 400 block Standard Mill Rd. in Crowley. Creighton is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender by providing false information.

Melvin Dugar, 21, has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'11" in height and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address is 5100 block of Simon Rd. in Crowley. Dugar is wanted for failure to register a vehicle by a convicted sex offender.

Charles Dugas, 48, has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'9" in height and weighs 175 pounds. His last known address is 500 N. Marie St. in Rayne. Dugas is wanted for failure to register and notify as a convicted sex offender.

Jimmy Louviere, 50, has brown hair and green eyes. He's 5'7" in height and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address is 200 block of Ray Lejeune Rd. in Jennings. Louviere is wanted for failure to register and notify change of address and failing to register by providing false information.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives, you're urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel