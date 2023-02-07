Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Chaseton Blake Carrier

Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted fugitive.

Chaseton Blake Carrier, 23, is wanted by Rayne Police for one count of attempted first degree murder and Church Point Police for five counts of attempted second degree murder and assault by drive by shooting. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Chaseton Carrier is is 5’ 6” in height and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has two addresses known to law enforcement: 400 block of S. Eastern Ave., Lot 3 in Rayne and 1600 block of Prudence Hwy. in Church Point.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Carrier, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel